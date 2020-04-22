Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Samsung C&T Q1 net jumps 56 pct on equity gains

All Headlines 17:05 April 22, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES with details of regulatory filing)
By Kim Kwang-tae

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., a construction affiliate of Samsung Group, said Wednesday its first-quarter net profit jumped 55.8 percent from a year earlier due to profitable overseas projects and shareholding gains from its affiliate.

Net profit for the three months ending March 31 stood at 346.5 billion won (US$281 million) from 222.4 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Increased equity gains from Samsung Biologics and profitable overseas projects boosted the first-quarter net profit," an official of Samsung C&T said.

Samsung C&T holds a 43.3 percent stake in Samsung Biologics, a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's largest conglomerate Samsung Group.

Samsung C&T said its operating profit rose 39.8 percent to 147 billion won in the first quarter from 105 billion won a year ago.

Still, sales declined 5.4 percent to 6.96 trillion won from 7.35 trillion won.

Shares in Samsung C&T rose 3.3 percent to 97,000 won, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.89 percent gain.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung C&T
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!