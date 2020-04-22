S. Korean, Finnish presidents seek joint efforts for coronavirus vaccine
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Finland agreed Wednesday that their countries would work together for the development of coronavirus vaccine and treatment, as well as the recovery of the world economy, in their phone conversation, Cheong Wa Dae said.
President Moon Jae-in and his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, also agreed to push for the normalization of economic and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides via the resumption of direct flights as soon as the pandemic is brought under control, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok. Their half-an-hour phone talks were made at Niinisto's request.
The Finnish leader sought Moon's view on the background of South Korea's successful slowing of the COVID-19 spread and decent economic situation.
Moon cited thorough quarantine measures based on speedy and massive testing and transparent disclosure of relevant information to the public.
"South Korea is also suffering difficulties due to the COVID-19 incident," he added. "Now, overcoming the economic crisis has become a task as big as quarantine."
He reiterated a call for conditionally allowing essential cross-border exchanges, especially by business figures, in spite of the travel restrictions in place.
