U.S. Amb. Harris welcomes Hyundai Motor's US$4.3 million donations to fight COVID-19
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris on Tuesday welcomed Hyundai Motor Co.'s donations to help fight the new coronavirus in the United States, calling it "awesome news" in a Twitter post.
Harris wrote that Hyundai Motor Co. is offering US$4.3 million to develop drive-thru testing at 22 hospitals in the U.S., as well as vehicles for medical and emergency responders. He added the carmaker is also donating 65,000 test kits made by Seegene Inc., a major diagnostic assay maker in South Korea.
In response to Harris' post, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted, "Grateful to @Hyundai for this equipment."
Pompeo added that the test kits and other donations will make a "big difference" in the battle against the pandemic.
