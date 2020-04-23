Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Pompeo: U.S. is watching closely what's happening in N. Korea

All Headlines 00:16 April 23, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the United States is watching closely what's happening inside North Korea amid reports that its leader Kim Jong-un is seriously ill, but gave no other details.

"As the president said last evening ... we're watching closely what's taking place there, but I don't have anything to add," he said during a press briefing.

President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that the U.S. doesn't know about Kim's health condition. He said he wishes him well.

This AFP file photo shows U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Yonhap)

