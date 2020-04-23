Pompeo: U.S. is watching closely what's happening in N. Korea
All Headlines 00:16 April 23, 2020
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, April 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the United States is watching closely what's happening inside North Korea amid reports that its leader Kim Jong-un is seriously ill, but gave no other details.
"As the president said last evening ... we're watching closely what's taking place there, but I don't have anything to add," he said during a press briefing.
President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that the U.S. doesn't know about Kim's health condition. He said he wishes him well.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
5
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
Most Saved
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
4
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
5
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
(3rd LD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government sources
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. closely watching reports on N.K. leader's health: nat'l security adviser
-
5
S. Korea unveils 'everyday life quarantine' guidelines