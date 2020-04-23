Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top U.S. military official assumes N.K. leader still in control of armed forces

All Headlines 00:37 April 23, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Yonhap) -- A top U.S. military official said Wednesday he assumes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is still in full control of his country's armed forces despite reports he may be seriously ill.

"I can tell you that in the intel, I don't have anything to confirm or deny anything along those lines, so I assume that Kim Jong-un is still in full control of the Korean nuclear forces and the Korean military forces," Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Gen. John Hyten said during a press briefing. "I have no reason not to assume that."

This AFP file photo shows U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Gen. John Hyten. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Pentagon
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!