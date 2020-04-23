Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to seek 'Korean New Deal,' inject 90 tln won to keep jobs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Companies without layoffs to receive 'Korean New Deal' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Emergency relief fund to be provided to all S. Koreans, but rich will be induced to donate back (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea to make 550,000 jobs through 'Coronavirus New Deal' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul launches 'Korean New Deal,' creates 550,000 jobs (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea to revitalize 7 core industries by injecting 40 tln won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Conglomerates to receive 40 tln won, with strings of maintaining employment, sharing profits (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Seoul to spend 89 trillion won on creating 550,000 jobs, supporting 7 core industries (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea to spend 85 tln won on core industries, employment, seek 'Korean New Deal' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 85 tln won to be spent on core industries, small businesses, jobs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Another 90 tln won to be spent to overcome 'coronavirus crisis,' total at 240 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon proposes 'New Deal' on jobs (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul to inject additional W85tr into COVID-19 economic responses (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't relief package to limit fallout of COVID-19 (Korea Times)
