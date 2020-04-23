Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 06:50 April 23, 2020

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to seek 'Korean New Deal,' inject 90 tln won to keep jobs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Companies without layoffs to receive 'Korean New Deal' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Emergency relief fund to be provided to all S. Koreans, but rich will be induced to donate back (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea to make 550,000 jobs through 'Coronavirus New Deal' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul launches 'Korean New Deal,' creates 550,000 jobs (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea to revitalize 7 core industries by injecting 40 tln won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Conglomerates to receive 40 tln won, with strings of maintaining employment, sharing profits (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Seoul to spend 89 trillion won on creating 550,000 jobs, supporting 7 core industries (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea to spend 85 tln won on core industries, employment, seek 'Korean New Deal' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 85 tln won to be spent on core industries, small businesses, jobs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Another 90 tln won to be spent to overcome 'coronavirus crisis,' total at 240 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon proposes 'New Deal' on jobs (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul to inject additional W85tr into COVID-19 economic responses (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't relief package to limit fallout of COVID-19 (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!