S. Korea to inject 1.25 tln won to help virus-hit shippers
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday it will inject 1.25 trillion won (US$1 billion) to help cash-strapped shipping firms hurt by the global new coronavirus pandemic, which has been disrupting business activities and trade of goods.
"The shipping firms are expected to suffer more serious damage after the second quarter, considering the time lapse between the global economic turmoil and the decline in their performances," Oceans Minister Moon Seong-hyeok said.
"Thus, South Korea plans to provide the firms with more liquidity in advance."
Under the plan, South Korea will inject 100 billion won and ease ships' loan-to-value ratio to as high as 95 percent, compared with the current rate set between 60 and 80 percent.
The Korea Development Bank and the Korea Ocean Business Corp. will also spend 470 billion won to repay maturing debts of Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. (HMM), South Korea's largest shipper.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) expects the combined size of global trade to decrease 32 percent on-year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, casting dark clouds over shipping firms.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
5
(News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
S. Korea unveils 'everyday life quarantine' guidelines
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay low, but authorities remain wary of another wave
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump says, 'We don't know' about N.K. leader's health
-
5
S. Korea reports 11 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,694