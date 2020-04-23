SK Hynix Q1 net profit down 41 pct. to 649 bln won
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 649.1 billion won (US$ 526.7 million), down 41.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 41.4 percent on-year to 800.3 billion won. Sales increased 6.3 percent to 7.19 trillion won.
The operating profit was 51.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
