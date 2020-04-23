Moon's approval rating highest in 19 months at 64.3 pct: Realmeter
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has soared to 64.3 percent, the highest in over 1 1/2 years, a poll showed Thursday a week after his party's landslide parliamentary election win.
His approval rating gained 6 percentage points in the three-day phone survey of 1,509 people nationwide, aged 18 or older, from Monday, according to Realmeter. It stood at 58.3 percent in last week's poll.
His disapproval rating dropped 5.6 percentage points to 32 percent.
It marks the highest since 65.3 percent was recorded in September 2018.
South Korea has continued to keep the number of new coronavirus infections relatively low. Moon's leadership has received strong momentum from the Democratic Party's election victory.
On Wednesday, Moon announced another massive stimulus package to support South Korea's coronavirus-hit key industries and keep layoffs at bay.
The DP's approval rating climbed 5.3 percentage points to 52.1 percent, while that of the main opposition United Future Party declined 0.5 percentage point to 27.9 percent.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
5
(3rd LD) Ruling party wins landslide in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
S. Korea unveils 'everyday life quarantine' guidelines
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay low, but authorities remain wary of another wave
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump says, 'We don't know' about N.K. leader's health
-
5
S. Korea reports 11 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,694