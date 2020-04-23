Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

April 23, 2020

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/03 Sunny 20

Incheon 12/06 Sunny 20

Suwon 13/03 Sunny 20

Cheongju 16/05 Sunny 20

Daejeon 15/05 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 13/01 Sunny 20

Gangneung 16/04 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 14/04 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 15/05 Cloudy 0

Jeju 15/09 Cloudy 0

Daegu 16/05 Cloudy 0

Busan 16/05 Cloudy 10

(END)

