Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 April 23, 2020
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/03 Sunny 20
Incheon 12/06 Sunny 20
Suwon 13/03 Sunny 20
Cheongju 16/05 Sunny 20
Daejeon 15/05 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 13/01 Sunny 20
Gangneung 16/04 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 14/04 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 15/05 Cloudy 0
Jeju 15/09 Cloudy 0
Daegu 16/05 Cloudy 0
Busan 16/05 Cloudy 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
Most Saved
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
5
(News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
S. Korea unveils 'everyday life quarantine' guidelines
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay low, but authorities remain wary of another wave
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump says, 'We don't know' about N.K. leader's health
-
5
S. Korea reports 11 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,694