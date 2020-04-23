Hyundai Glovis Q1 net income up 51 pct. to 161 bln won
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 160.5 billion won (US$ 130.5 million), up 51.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 194.9 billion won, up 5.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 11.4 percent to 4.7 trillion won.
The operating profit was 8.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
