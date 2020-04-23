Daewoo E&C wins US$50 mln order from Indonesia
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Thursday that it has won a US$50 million order to carry out piping works in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) production train in Indonesia.
Under the deal with the CSTS consortium in charge of the Tangguh LNG plant Train 3 project, Daewoo E&C is set to complete the piping works in the project's cold sections in 16 months after starting construction.
The Tangguh project inside Bintuni Bay in West Papua is meant to build a LNG train with an annual production capacity of 3.8 million tons of LNG.
