BLACKPINK collaborates with Lady Gaga on latter's new album
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- K-pop phenomenon BLACKPINK has collaborated with American pop icon Lady Gaga on the latter's new upcoming album, the K-pop band's management agency said Thursday.
The K-pop female quartet was one of the three collaborators Lady Gaga worked with on her new album, "Chromatica," according to the American singer's release of the new album's track list Wednesday.
"Sour Candy," the 10th track on "Chromatica," features a collaboration with BLACKPINK, while another American pop diva, Ariana Grande, and legendary musician Elton John collaborated on the album's fourth and 14th tracks, respectively.
"Comprised of 16 tracks, 'Chromatica' will see Gaga taking on a set of all-new collaborators, including pop superstar Ariana Grande, K-pop phenomenon Blackpink and legendary pop icon Elton John," Billboard reported.
The album was originally set for release April 10, but Lady Gaga put it off indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Having become each other's fan while listening to each other's music, the latest collaboration was arranged naturally," YG said in a press release, announcing the collaboration.
It is BLACKPINK's second major collaboration work with a global pop icon after the band worked with English singer Dua Lipa in the latter's "Kiss and Make Up" in 2018.
Currently, the K-pop band is also on course to drop a new album, the first music release since the last EP "Kill This Love" from a year earlier, which peaked at 24th on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The album's title track, "Kill This Love," ranked as high as 41st on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, the strongest feat for a K-pop female band.
