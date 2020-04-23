S. Korea OKs aid group's plan to send protective clothing to N. Korea
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has approved an aid organization's plan to send protective clothing to North Korea to help it fight the new coronavirus, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
The approval was granted Tuesday, allowing the organization to send 20,000 items of protective clothing worth around 200 million won (US$162,000), the official told reporters, without providing other details, such as the group's identity.
The move came about three weeks after the ministry gave the green light to an unidentified civilian aid group's plan to send 100 million won worth of hand sanitizers to the North, the first such state approval this year.
North Korea claims to have no coronavirus infections, but outside observers said the secretive state might be covering up an outbreak and be in dire need of outside help to stem the spread of COVID-19.
It is not clear, however, whether the North will receive aid from such civilian organizations amid chilly inter-Korean relations. The official declined to comment on if and when the approved assistance has been sent to the North.
Cross-border exchanges have stalled since a no-deal summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump about a year ago. Pyongyang has not responded to Seoul's repeated offers for cooperation and talks.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
(3rd LD) Ruling party wins landslide in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
5
900 bln won of defense budget to be cut for emergency relief funds
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
S. Korea unveils 'everyday life quarantine' guidelines
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay low, but authorities remain wary of another wave
-
4
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump says, 'We don't know' about N.K. leader's health