Business as usual in N.K. amid rumors on leader's health: official
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to be conducting business as usual without any abnormal signs, a unification ministry official said Thursday, amid persisting speculation over leader Kim Jong-un's health condition.
Speculation about Kim's health problems spiked after CNN reported earlier this week that the U.S. has intelligence that Kim is in "grave danger" after a surgery. South Korean officials have rejected the speculation, saying no unusual signs have been detected that suggest something may be wrong with Kim's health.
On Thursday, the unification ministry also said nothing unusual appears to be going on in the North.
"No unusual signs have been detected ... we are monitoring North Korean media and we have seen exchanges of letters between leaders, congratulatory and other birthday events," the ministry official said.
The official was referring to North Korean media reports that the country has sent congratulatory messages to several countries, including one to the Syria on Saturday, Zimbabwe on Sunday and Cuba on Monday.
The latest activity was reported in state media on Wednesday, saying Kim sent a reply to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who congratulated him on the anniversary of his late grandfather's birth last week.
"Such examples show that usual activities are being carried out," the official said.
Kim was last seen in state media on April 11 presiding over a political bureau meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, calling for strict measures against the coronavirus.
But his absence from a key ceremony commemorating the 108th birth anniversary of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il-sung on April 15 has sparked speculation on his health.
Government officials here said that South Korea has seen "no unusual signs" suggesting the North Korean leader is seriously ill.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
(3rd LD) Ruling party wins landslide in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
5
900 bln won of defense budget to be cut for emergency relief funds
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
S. Korea unveils 'everyday life quarantine' guidelines
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay low, but authorities remain wary of another wave
-
4
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump says, 'We don't know' about N.K. leader's health