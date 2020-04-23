Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Development Q1 net profit up 23 pct. to 105 bln won

All Headlines 11:49 April 23, 2020

SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 104.9 billion won (US$ 85 million), up 22.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 35.3 percent on-year to 137.3 billion won. Sales increased 14.3 percent to 1 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

