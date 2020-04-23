(LEAD) Hyundai Development Q1 net jumps 23 pct on more completed projects
(ATTN: REWRITES throughout)
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- HDC Hyundai Development Co. on Thursday reported that its first-quarter net profit jumped 23 percent on increased construction projects.
Net profit for the January-March period jumped to 104.86 billion won (US$85 million) from 85.58 billion won a year earlier, HDC said in a statement.
"Large-scale apartment construction projects were reflected in the quarterly results. In the second quarter, some property development projects will help boost earnings results despite uncertain business environments amid the coronavirus outbreak," it said.
Operating profit soared 35 percent to 137.31 billion won in the first quarter from 101.53 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14 percent to 1 trillion won from 881 billion won during the same period.
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
5
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
(3rd LD) Ruling party wins landslide in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
5
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
S. Korea unveils 'everyday life quarantine' guidelines
-
3
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay low, but authorities remain wary of another wave
-
5
(2nd LD) With slowdown in new virus cases, S. Korea prepares for another potential wave