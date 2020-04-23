KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 49,350 UP 1,200
ShinhanGroup 27,500 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 148,000 0
Yuhan 47,600 UP 400
SLCORP 12,450 0
SK hynix 82,600 DN 1,300
DaelimInd 84,200 DN 1,000
KiaMtr 28,800 UP 400
DOOSAN 38,150 UP 1,150
Donga Socio Holdings 88,600 UP 1,700
HyundaiEng&Const 34,750 DN 550
HITEJINRO 29,600 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9650 UP130
Youngpoong 506,000 UP 3,000
HankookShellOil 257,000 UP 5,500
SsangyongMtr 1,600 UP 10
TaekwangInd 730,000 UP 13,000
SsangyongCement 5,200 DN 240
NamyangDairy 320,000 UP 3,500
KAL 19,750 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,160 DN 30
Shinsegae 250,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 292,000 UP 3,000
LG Corp. 63,300 UP 1,200
BukwangPharm 28,300 UP 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,450 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 35,900 UP 2,900
HYUNDAI STEEL 18,900 0
LS 35,450 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 2,940 0
AK Holdings 22,400 UP 350
LOTTE 27,450 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 284,500 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 110,000 DN 2,000
SK Discovery 25,650 UP 1,250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 34,300 DN 2,250
HtlShilla 77,800 UP 200
GS Retail 32,000 UP 1,050
Hanmi Science 28,350 UP 1,250
Ottogi 540,000 UP 8,000
