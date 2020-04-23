KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,220 UP 10
SKC 52,100 DN 900
GS E&C 24,850 DN 250
IlyangPharm 34,100 UP 450
GC Corp 150,500 UP 1,500
DaeduckElec 8,320 UP 360
KPIC 136,000 UP 9,000
POSCO 171,500 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 71,200 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 163,000 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,100 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,075 UP 35
DB INSURANCE 43,100 UP 1,800
SamsungElec 49,850 0
SGBC 27,950 UP 950
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,560 UP 300
Hyosung 68,600 UP 2,100
Binggrae 57,200 UP 1,500
GCH Corp 20,900 UP 250
LotteChilsung 100,500 UP 2,100
NHIS 8,760 0
HyundaiMtr 92,400 DN 200
AmoreG 58,500 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 4,025 UP 60
Hyundai M&F INS 25,400 UP 1,050
SBC 8,780 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 190,000 UP 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,200 UP 100
Kogas 26,750 UP 850
Hanwha 18,450 UP 650
DB HiTek 26,250 UP 750
CJ 71,900 UP 600
JWPHARMA 30,400 DN 750
LGInt 12,850 UP 600
Mobis 177,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,250 UP 100
HDC HOLDINGS 9,020 UP 30
S-1 83,900 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 71,500 UP 4,500
Hanchem 83,900 UP 900
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
