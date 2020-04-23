KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DWS 21,200 UP 150
UNID 39,500 UP 1,450
Hanssem 71,200 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 23,800 UP 800
S-Oil 71,800 UP 3,900
SamsungHvyInd 4,240 UP 45
SYC 35,500 UP 650
LG Innotek 128,500 DN 1,000
KorZinc 392,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 215,500 UP 13,500
HYUNDAI WIA 32,900 UP 200
KSOE 77,300 UP 1,600
HyundaiMipoDock 30,250 UP 1,250
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,900 DN 50
OCI 39,250 UP 150
LS ELECTRIC 39,000 UP 1,050
TONGYANG 1,225 DN 20
Daesang 20,000 UP 1,100
SKNetworks 5,590 UP 250
ORION Holdings 13,700 UP 400
KISWire 14,050 0
LotteFood 363,000 UP 13,000
NEXENTIRE 5,700 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 93,800 UP 800
KCC 157,000 UP 12,500
POONGSAN 20,650 DN 200
HYUNDAILIVART 11,050 UP 900
DAEKYO 4,880 UP 35
GKL 15,200 UP 300
Handsome 23,450 UP 1,050
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,500 UP 200
IBK 7,320 DN 20
COWAY 60,100 UP 200
KorElecTerm 29,450 UP 350
NamhaeChem 7,860 DN 60
DONGSUH 16,850 UP 350
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,200 UP 1,550
KEPCO 23,200 UP 800
SKTelecom 215,500 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 34,550 UP 750
