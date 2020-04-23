HyundaiElev 63,200 DN 400

SamsungSecu 27,850 0

Hanon Systems 9,010 DN 20

SK 182,500 DN 1,500

BGF 4,305 UP 245

PanOcean 3,430 UP 225

SAMSUNG CARD 27,950 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 17,650 UP 950

KT 23,600 UP 400

SAMSUNG C&T 98,700 UP 1,700

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL210000 UP1500

LG Uplus 12,950 UP 300

SAMSUNG LIFE 47,650 UP 300

KT&G 80,200 UP 1,200

DHICO 3,910 DN 75

LG Display 10,900 UP 50

SamsungEng 11,250 UP 300

Kangwonland 24,450 DN 350

NAVER 190,000 UP 8,000

Kakao 185,500 UP 8,500

NCsoft 661,000 DN 16,000

DSME 17,700 UP 350

DSINFRA 4,260 DN 5

DWEC 3,420 DN 25

Donga ST 86,200 UP 2,200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,250 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 250,000 UP 14,000

DongwonF&B 183,500 UP 4,000

KEPCO KPS 32,300 UP 350

LGH&H 1,444,000 UP 107,000

LGCHEM 361,000 UP 6,000

KEPCO E&C 16,850 UP 300

HANWHA LIFE 1,740 UP 15

GS 38,600 UP 1,250

HANAFINANCIALGR 23,600 DN 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,900 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 100,500 UP 600

LGELECTRONICS 53,300 UP 900

HALLA HOLDINGS 29,350 UP 750

CJ CGV 24,750 DN 200

(MORE)