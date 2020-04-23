KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HyundaiElev 63,200 DN 400
SamsungSecu 27,850 0
Hanon Systems 9,010 DN 20
SK 182,500 DN 1,500
BGF 4,305 UP 245
PanOcean 3,430 UP 225
SAMSUNG CARD 27,950 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 17,650 UP 950
KT 23,600 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 98,700 UP 1,700
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL210000 UP1500
LG Uplus 12,950 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 47,650 UP 300
KT&G 80,200 UP 1,200
DHICO 3,910 DN 75
LG Display 10,900 UP 50
SamsungEng 11,250 UP 300
Kangwonland 24,450 DN 350
NAVER 190,000 UP 8,000
Kakao 185,500 UP 8,500
NCsoft 661,000 DN 16,000
DSME 17,700 UP 350
DSINFRA 4,260 DN 5
DWEC 3,420 DN 25
Donga ST 86,200 UP 2,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,250 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 250,000 UP 14,000
DongwonF&B 183,500 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 32,300 UP 350
LGH&H 1,444,000 UP 107,000
LGCHEM 361,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 16,850 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 1,740 UP 15
GS 38,600 UP 1,250
HANAFINANCIALGR 23,600 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,900 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 100,500 UP 600
LGELECTRONICS 53,300 UP 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,350 UP 750
CJ CGV 24,750 DN 200
(MORE)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
5
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
(3rd LD) Ruling party wins landslide in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
5
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
S. Korea unveils 'everyday life quarantine' guidelines
-
3
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay low, but authorities remain wary of another wave
-
5
(2nd LD) With slowdown in new virus cases, S. Korea prepares for another potential wave