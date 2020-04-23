Fila Holdings 34,300 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,600 DN 650

Celltrion 214,000 0

LIG Nex1 23,550 UP 200

Huchems 16,150 UP 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 113,500 DN 2,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,400 UP 1,200

KIH 47,000 UP 100

AMOREPACIFIC 176,500 UP 1,500

LOTTE Himart 22,400 UP 1,200

LF 12,400 UP 450

SK Innovation 99,400 UP 3,100

KOLON IND 29,900 UP 650

BoryungPharm 13,400 UP 1,150

L&L 11,000 UP 300

KBFinancialGroup 31,300 DN 200

Hansae 11,150 UP 300

LG HAUSYS 41,800 UP 2,600

FOOSUNG 6,770 UP 30

Youngone Corp 24,300 UP 850

HanmiPharm 259,500 UP 2,000

JW HOLDINGS 5,000 UP 30

BNK Financial Group 4,665 DN 10

emart 111,500 UP 500

Doosan Bobcat 24,150 DN 300

Netmarble 92,700 UP 1,200

SKCHEM 77,800 DN 1,100

HDC-OP 18,600 DN 150

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY209 00 0

KOLMAR KOREA 42,350 UP 50

CUCKOO 84,600 UP 1,800

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S229500 UP8500

MANDO 23,700 UP 50

ORION 124,500 UP 6,000

BGF Retail 151,500 UP 5,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 601,000 UP 21,000

INNOCEAN 58,100 UP 1,400

COSMAX 85,600 UP 300

HYOSUNG HEAVY 16,800 UP 500

WooriFinancialGroup 7,910 DN 60

(END)