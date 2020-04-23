KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Fila Holdings 34,300 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,600 DN 650
Celltrion 214,000 0
LIG Nex1 23,550 UP 200
Huchems 16,150 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 113,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,400 UP 1,200
KIH 47,000 UP 100
AMOREPACIFIC 176,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE Himart 22,400 UP 1,200
LF 12,400 UP 450
SK Innovation 99,400 UP 3,100
KOLON IND 29,900 UP 650
BoryungPharm 13,400 UP 1,150
L&L 11,000 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 31,300 DN 200
Hansae 11,150 UP 300
LG HAUSYS 41,800 UP 2,600
FOOSUNG 6,770 UP 30
Youngone Corp 24,300 UP 850
HanmiPharm 259,500 UP 2,000
JW HOLDINGS 5,000 UP 30
BNK Financial Group 4,665 DN 10
emart 111,500 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 24,150 DN 300
Netmarble 92,700 UP 1,200
SKCHEM 77,800 DN 1,100
HDC-OP 18,600 DN 150
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY209 00 0
KOLMAR KOREA 42,350 UP 50
CUCKOO 84,600 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S229500 UP8500
MANDO 23,700 UP 50
ORION 124,500 UP 6,000
BGF Retail 151,500 UP 5,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 601,000 UP 21,000
INNOCEAN 58,100 UP 1,400
COSMAX 85,600 UP 300
HYOSUNG HEAVY 16,800 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 7,910 DN 60
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
5
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
(3rd LD) Ruling party wins landslide in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
5
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
S. Korea unveils 'everyday life quarantine' guidelines
-
3
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay low, but authorities remain wary of another wave
-
5
(2nd LD) With slowdown in new virus cases, S. Korea prepares for another potential wave