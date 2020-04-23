LG Electronics suspends some operations at Changwon plant amid drop in demand
SEOUL, April 23 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major global home appliance manufacturer, said Thursday that it suspended some operations at one of its South Korean plants due to the drop in demand caused by the novel coronavirus.
The company said it halted a production line at its Changwon plant, 398 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Monday and that operations will remain closed till May 15.
"The Changwon plant makes ovens for the North American market, but the COVID-19 outbreak has hurt demand there, causing the company to stop work," a LG representative said. He added that as part of the company's efforts to manage its inventory, production of air conditioners sold on the domestic market will be suspended next Tuesday and Wednesday.
In addition, LG said it will give workers at the factory six days off from April 30 through May 5.
LG, already stopped work at its plants in the United States and Brazil as the global pandemic has caused widespread shutdowns in many parts of the world and disrupted logistics.
The company's plants in Mexico and India also had to stop production to follow quarantine guidelines set by national governments that are trying to stem the spread of the infection disease.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
With or without fans, baseball club to bring cheerleaders in for regular season games
-
5
Court approves arrest warrant for man over violation of self-isolation rules
-
1
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
2
S. Korea unveils 'everyday life quarantine' guidelines
-
3
(2nd LD) With slowdown in new virus cases, S. Korea prepares for another potential wave
-
4
(4th LD) With slowdown in new virus cases, S. Korea prepares for another potential wave
-
5
(LEAD) Top U.S. military official assumes N.K. leader still in control of armed forces