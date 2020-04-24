(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 24)

This time, however, those favorable factors have vanished. Even before the outbreak, our economy suffered from low growth while the government was bent on implementing antibusiness policies one after another. Despite other countries allowing car-sharing services around the globe, the National Assembly even passed a bill aimed at barring Tada, a new van-hailing service in Korea, from taking off. That's not all. Fiscal deficits are snowballing after a dramatic increase in welfare spending despite a remarkable decrease in tax revenues caused by underperformance of the corporate sector.