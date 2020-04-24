Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump says report on N.K. leader's health was 'incorrect'

All Headlines 08:09 April 24, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he believes a recent CNN report on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's failing health was "incorrect."

"I'm hearing they used old documents," he said during a White House coronavirus press briefing. "I'm hearing that the report was an incorrect report."

Trump's comments come two days after he said the United States doesn't know if the reports are true.

On Monday, CNN cited a U.S. official as saying that the U.S. is looking into intelligence that Kim is in "grave danger" after surgery.

This EPA photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump at a White House coronavirus press briefing on April 23, 2020. (Yonhap)

