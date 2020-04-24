Trump says report on N.K. leader's health was 'incorrect'
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, April 23 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he believes a recent CNN report on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's failing health was "incorrect."
"I'm hearing they used old documents," he said during a White House coronavirus press briefing. "I'm hearing that the report was an incorrect report."
Trump's comments come two days after he said the United States doesn't know if the reports are true.
On Monday, CNN cited a U.S. official as saying that the U.S. is looking into intelligence that Kim is in "grave danger" after surgery.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
Court approves arrest warrant for man over violation of self-isolation rules
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
-
1
(4th LD) With slowdown in new virus cases, S. Korea prepares for another potential wave
-
2
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
3
S. Korea unveils 'everyday life quarantine' guidelines
-
4
(2nd LD) With slowdown in new virus cases, S. Korea prepares for another potential wave
-
5
Busan mayor offers to resign over sexual harassment