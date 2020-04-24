Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:06 April 24, 2020
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/04 Sunny 20
Incheon 13/07 Sunny 20
Suwon 15/04 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 17/04 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 17/04 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 16/02 Sunny 30
Gangneung 19/06 Sunny 20
Jeonju 18/03 Sunny 0
Gwangju 18/04 Sunny 0
Jeju 18/10 Sunny 0
Daegu 19/04 Cloudy 0
Busan 16/06 Sunny 0
(END)
