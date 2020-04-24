Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:06 April 24, 2020

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/04 Sunny 20

Incheon 13/07 Sunny 20

Suwon 15/04 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 17/04 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 17/04 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 16/02 Sunny 30

Gangneung 19/06 Sunny 20

Jeonju 18/03 Sunny 0

Gwangju 18/04 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 19/04 Cloudy 0

Busan 16/06 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!