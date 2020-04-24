Posco Q1 net income down 44 pct. to 435 bln won
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Posco on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 434.7 billion won (US$ 351.5 million), down 44.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 41.4 percent on-year to 705.3 billion won. Sales decreased 9.2 percent to 14.54 trillion won.
The operating profit was 22.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
Court approves arrest warrant for man over violation of self-isolation rules
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
-
1
(4th LD) With slowdown in new virus cases, S. Korea prepares for another potential wave
-
2
(2nd LD) With slowdown in new virus cases, S. Korea prepares for another potential wave
-
3
Busan mayor offers to resign over sexual harassment
-
4
(LEAD) NSC 'confirms' no unusual signs in N. Korea regarding Kim Jong-un's health
-
5
S. Korea unveils 'everyday life quarantine' guidelines