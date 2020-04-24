The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:07 April 24, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.86 0.86
2-M 0.96 0.96
3-M 1.02 1.02
6-M 1.03 1.03
12-M 1.13 1.14
(END)
