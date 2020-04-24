(LEAD) Hyundai Steel shifts to loss in Q1 on FX losses
(ATTN: UPDATES with company's comment and background in paras 3-4)
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co., South Korea's No. 2 steelmaker, said Friday it swung to a net loss in the first quarter from a year earlier due to currency-related losses.
For the three months that ended March 31, Hyundai Steel posted a net loss of 88.6 billion won (US$72 million), shifting from a net profit of 94.4 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company said the won's weakness against the U.S. dollar cut into the quarterly bottom line.
Hyundai Steel posted an operating loss of 21.3 billion won in the first quarter, compared with an operating profit of 168.9 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing
Sales fell 7.4 percent on-year to 4.14 trillion won, it said.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
3
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM
-
5
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
Court approves arrest warrant for man over violation of self-isolation rules
-
5
Seoul orders deportation of 7 foreigners for breaching self-isolation rules
-
1
(4th LD) With slowdown in new virus cases, S. Korea prepares for another potential wave
-
2
(LEAD) NSC 'confirms' no unusual signs in N. Korea regarding Kim Jong-un's health
-
3
S. Korea. U.S. hold combined air exercises in apparent warning to N. Korea
-
4
South Korea braces for long holiday amid flattening cornavirus infection curve
-
5
ESPN seeking free rights to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: sources