Key developments on North Korea this week

April 24, 2020

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
April 20 -- A Seoul-based internet news agency says N.K. leader is recovering after a cardiovascular procedure

21 -- CNN reports the U.S. is looking into intelligence that the N.K leader is in 'grave danger' after surgery

-- Seoul's presidential office says no unusual signals detected from N. Korea

22 -- U.S. flies spy plane over Korean Peninsula to monitor N. Korea amid rumors over Kim's health

24 -- Trump says media reports on Kim's health 'incorrect'
