Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S-1 Q1 net profit down 6.1 pct. to 35 bln won

All Headlines 15:30 April 24, 2020

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- S-1 Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 34.6 billion won (US$ 28 million), down 6.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 47.9 billion won, up 4.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 8.8 percent to 533.7 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!