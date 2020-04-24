KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 21,350 UP 1,350
ORION Holdings 13,400 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 25,400 0
SKNetworks 5,540 DN 50
TONGYANG 1,185 DN 40
PanOcean 3,370 DN 60
CJ LOGISTICS 146,000 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 36,850 DN 1,300
Yuhan 46,950 DN 650
SLCORP 12,000 DN 450
HITEJINRO 31,150 UP 1,550
DaelimInd 81,400 DN 2,800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 48,200 DN 1,150
ShinhanGroup 27,150 DN 350
NamyangDairy 315,000 DN 5,000
SsangyongMtr 1,570 DN 30
BoryungPharm 12,700 DN 700
L&L 10,650 DN 350
HYUNDAI STEEL 18,900 0
Shinsegae 243,500 DN 7,000
Hyosung 68,400 DN 200
LOTTE 26,500 DN 950
AK Holdings 22,750 UP 350
Nongshim 305,000 UP 13,000
Binggrae 59,600 UP 2,400
SGBC 27,650 DN 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 34,850 DN 1,050
GCH Corp 21,400 UP 500
LIG Nex1 25,650 UP 2,100
KiaMtr 27,700 DN 1,100
SK hynix 81,400 DN 1,200
Youngpoong 500,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,000 DN 1,750
SamsungF&MIns 184,500 DN 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,350 DN 850
Kogas 26,250 DN 500
Donga Socio Holdings 86,900 DN 1,700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9410 DN240
LotteFood 361,000 DN 2,000
KCC 154,500 DN 2,500
