KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,150 DN 70
SKC 49,650 DN 2,450
GS Retail 31,300 DN 700
IlyangPharm 33,000 DN 1,100
DaeduckElec 8,210 DN 110
HyundaiMipoDock 29,000 DN 1,250
MERITZ SECU 2,980 UP 40
HtlShilla 76,900 DN 900
Hanmi Science 27,450 DN 900
SamsungElecMech 107,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 70,100 DN 1,100
KSOE 76,400 DN 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 14,000 UP 100
OCI 37,800 DN 1,450
LS ELECTRIC 37,950 DN 1,050
KorZinc 390,000 DN 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 4,170 DN 70
SYC 36,700 UP 1,200
Hanchem 82,500 DN 1,400
DWS 20,950 DN 250
UNID 39,200 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 23,850 UP 50
S-Oil 70,300 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 126,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 212,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 31,700 DN 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 70,800 DN 700
Mobis 169,000 DN 8,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,700 UP 1,450
HDC HOLDINGS 8,810 DN 210
S-1 83,400 DN 500
COWAY 59,400 DN 700
IBK 7,200 DN 120
DAEKYO 4,760 DN 120
GKL 14,800 DN 400
KEPCO 22,550 DN 650
Hanon Systems 8,760 DN 250
SK 175,500 DN 7,000
NamhaeChem 7,660 DN 200
DONGSUH 16,650 DN 200
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
(2nd LD) Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
Court approves arrest warrant for man over violation of self-isolation rules
Seoul orders deportation of 7 foreigners for breaching self-isolation rules
(4th LD) With slowdown in new virus cases, S. Korea prepares for another potential wave
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
(LEAD) NSC 'confirms' no unusual signs in N. Korea regarding Kim Jong-un's health
S. Korea. U.S. hold combined air exercises in apparent warning to N. Korea
ESPN seeking free rights to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: sources