KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
BGF 4,460 UP 155
Handsome 22,650 DN 800
SamsungSecu 27,300 DN 550
SKTelecom 209,500 DN 6,000
S&T MOTIV 34,950 UP 400
HyundaiElev 61,700 DN 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,700 DN 1,800
KorElecTerm 28,400 DN 1,050
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,100 DN 1,100
KT&G 78,900 DN 1,300
DHICO 3,750 DN 160
LG Display 10,550 DN 350
Kangwonland 24,150 DN 300
NAVER 192,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO E&C 16,600 DN 250
Kakao 183,000 DN 2,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL202500 DN7500
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,900 DN 750
NCsoft 653,000 DN 8,000
SamsungEng 10,900 DN 350
LGCHEM 353,500 DN 7,500
DSME 17,700 0
DSINFRA 4,110 DN 150
DWEC 3,300 DN 120
Donga ST 86,000 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,350 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 259,000 UP 9,000
LG Uplus 12,750 DN 200
DongwonF&B 191,000 UP 7,500
LGH&H 1,434,000 DN 10,000
KEPCO KPS 32,000 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 98,700 0
SAMSUNG CARD 27,800 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 17,100 DN 550
KT 23,150 DN 450
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,000 DN 1,350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,300 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 52,600 DN 700
Celltrion 211,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 15,850 DN 300
(4th LD) With slowdown in new virus cases, S. Korea prepares for another potential wave
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
(LEAD) NSC 'confirms' no unusual signs in N. Korea regarding Kim Jong-un's health
S. Korea. U.S. hold combined air exercises in apparent warning to N. Korea
ESPN seeking free rights to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: sources