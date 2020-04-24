Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Hausys swings to black in Q1

All Headlines 16:21 April 24, 2020

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- LG Hausys Ltd. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 4.3 billion won (US$ 3.5 million), shifting from a loss of 870 million won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 20.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 11 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 4.4 percent to 723.7 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!