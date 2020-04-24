Hanssem Q1 net income down 9.5 pct. to 11 bln won
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 10.5 billion won (US$ 8.5 million), down 9.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 9.2 percent on-year to 16.8 billion won. Sales increased 11.5 percent to 493.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 9.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
