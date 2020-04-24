Samsung ranks No. 1 in 5G patents
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it has the highest number of granted 5G patents in the world, citing a study commissioned in Germany.
The South Korean tech giant has the most 5G patents that are granted by at least one of the patent offices in Europe, the United States, or the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), according to the study conducted by Technical University of Berlin and intellectual property research firm Iplytics in January.
The report showed that Samsung has 1,728 granted 5G patents, outnumbering Nokia Corp. with 1,584.
LG Electronics Inc., South Korea's No. 2 electronics firm, came in third with 1,415 granted 5G patents, followed by China's Huawei Technologies Co. with 1,274.
Samsung said the number of 5G patents shows its technological prowess in the sector, adding that it will further strive to develop solutions for the next-generation mobile network.
Samsung is a major vendor of 5G equipment to telecom operators. The company also makes 5G smartphones.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
3
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM
-
5
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
Court approves arrest warrant for man over violation of self-isolation rules
-
5
Seoul orders deportation of 7 foreigners for breaching self-isolation rules
-
1
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
2
(4th LD) With slowdown in new virus cases, S. Korea prepares for another potential wave
-
3
S. Korea. U.S. hold combined air exercises in apparent warning to N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) NSC 'confirms' no unusual signs in N. Korea regarding Kim Jong-un's health
-
5
ESPN seeking free rights to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: sources