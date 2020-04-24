Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung ranks No. 1 in 5G patents

All Headlines 17:15 April 24, 2020

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it has the highest number of granted 5G patents in the world, citing a study commissioned in Germany.

The South Korean tech giant has the most 5G patents that are granted by at least one of the patent offices in Europe, the United States, or the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), according to the study conducted by Technical University of Berlin and intellectual property research firm Iplytics in January.

The report showed that Samsung has 1,728 granted 5G patents, outnumbering Nokia Corp. with 1,584.

LG Electronics Inc., South Korea's No. 2 electronics firm, came in third with 1,415 granted 5G patents, followed by China's Huawei Technologies Co. with 1,274.

Samsung said the number of 5G patents shows its technological prowess in the sector, adding that it will further strive to develop solutions for the next-generation mobile network.

Samsung is a major vendor of 5G equipment to telecom operators. The company also makes 5G smartphones.

This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows a 5G logo used by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung #5G
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!