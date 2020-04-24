S. Korean slugger pleased with Miguel Cabrera comparison

Earlier in the day, The Athletic's Cincinnati Reds writer C. Trent Rosecrans published an article titled "Baseball is back in South Korea -- Here's a Primer to Get You up to Speed." Introducing U.S. and international readers to the KBO as it moves closer to the May 5 Opening Day while Major League Baseball remains on hold, Rosecrans wrote a blurb for each of the 10 teams and highlighted a few players to watch. Under the Wyverns' section, Rosecrans said Choi "may be the Korean Miguel Cabrera."