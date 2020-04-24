Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea vows to expand ties with G-20 states to revitalize tourism

All Headlines 23:56 April 24, 2020

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday vowed to strengthen ties with major economies around the globe to revitalize the global tourism industry, which has been hit hard by the new coronavirus pandemic.

"South Korea will expand ties with different countries around the globe to revitalize the tourism industry," Tourism Minister Park Yang-woo said during an extraordinary G-20 virtual meeting of tourism ministers.

The gathering came as the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 2.7 million around the globe, has decimated different industries, including tourism.

During the meeting, other participants also vowed to make efforts to avoid excessive restraints on essential travel.

The member countries also agreed to join hands to build up safer a tourism environment, according to the ministry.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Park Yang-woo (R) takes part in the G-20 tourism ministers virtual meeting from the smart network center in Seoul, on April 24, 2020. The ministry, which provided the photo, said that participants discussed the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector and how to restore normalcy to the industry going forward. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#S Korea-G20 tourism meeting
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!