Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:25 April 25, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/11 Sunny 10
Incheon 15/11 Sunny 10
Suwon 18/09 Sunny 10
Cheongju 21/10 Sunny 0
Daejeon 21/09 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 18/07 Sunny 0
Gangneung 23/14 Sunny 0
Jeonju 22/10 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/09 Sunny 0
Jeju 23/13 Sunny 0
Daegu 25/08 Sunny 0
Busan 19/11 Sunny 0
(END)
