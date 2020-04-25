Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:25 April 25, 2020

SEOUL, Apr. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/11 Sunny 10

Incheon 15/11 Sunny 10

Suwon 18/09 Sunny 10

Cheongju 21/10 Sunny 0

Daejeon 21/09 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 18/07 Sunny 0

Gangneung 23/14 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/10 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/09 Sunny 0

Jeju 23/13 Sunny 0

Daegu 25/08 Sunny 0

Busan 19/11 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!