All Headlines 09:49 April 25, 2020

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Cheong Wa Dae says emergency relief payment for households to begin May 4 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kim Chong-in to lead main opposition party hit by crushing election defeat (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae says relief pay due May 13 if lawmakers pass extra budget bill (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to pay relief money to all people, issue 3.6 tln won worth of bonds (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae preparing to pay disaster relief money on May 13 (Segye Times)
-- Creditors inject 2.9 tln won into two flag carriers, 8 tln more needed to help overcome crisis (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Policy lenders to provide Korean Air with 1.2 tln won of emergency financial aid (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't seeks to expand size of extra budget for relief pay (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party, gov't agree to use state budget for all planned relief payment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 2.9 tln won of emergency aid for Korean Air, Asiana Airlines (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Creditors to inject 1.2 tln won into Korean Air (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Government banks rescue Korean Air Lines (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- With no return to pre-virus normalcy, S. Korea releases 'routine distancing' rules (Korea Herald)
-- Trump says reports on Kim's health 'incorrect' (Korea Times)
