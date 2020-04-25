10 new virus cases confirmed, no new deaths again
All Headlines 10:23 April 25, 2020
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 10 additional coronavirus cases Saturday amid no new deaths linked with the disease.
Ten more people in the country were diagnosed with COVID-19 the day before, bringing the total number of patients to 10,718, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Four of them arrived from foreign countries.
The death toll remained at 240 for the third consecutive day, with no report of new deaths for the past two days.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
3
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM
-
5
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
-
4
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
5
Court approves arrest warrant for man over violation of self-isolation rules
-
1
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
2
S. Korea unveils detailed guidelines for 'everyday life quarantine'
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases surely on downward trend, no additional death reported
-
5
(URGENT) Trump says he thinks CNN report on N.K. leader's health was 'incorrect'