(LEAD) 10 new virus cases confirmed, no new deaths again
(ATTN: UPDATES with details; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 10 additional coronavirus cases Saturday amid no new deaths linked with the disease.
Ten more people in the country were diagnosed with COVID-19 the day before, bringing the total number of patients to 10,718, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Four of them arrived from foreign countries, including two foreigners.
Among the 10 cases, three were reported in Daegu, which used to be at the heart of the rapid spread of the virus several weeks earlier. Two others were confirmed in Gyeonggi Province and one in Seoul.
The death toll remained at 240 for the third consecutive day, with no report of new deaths for the past two days.
On Friday, there was no coronavirus-related death reported here for the first time in 39 days.
The number of those who were fully cured rose by 134 to 8,635.
A total of 595,161 people have taken coronavirus tests so far, and 9,259 are waiting for the results.
