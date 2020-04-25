(LEAD) Firefighters battle to contain Andong mountain fire as 1,000 evacuated
(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES with latest info in paras 2-4)
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Firefighters on Saturday continued to battle a mountain fire in the southeastern city of Andong that broke out the previous day, as strong winds hampered their containment efforts.
The fire, which was first reported on Friday afternoon, has affected an estimated 100 hectares of mountain land and burnt four houses, with no casualties reported yet.
Some 1,000 nearby residents have evacuated, and traffic around the city has been restricted.
About 2,000 personnel -- firefighters, civil servants and service members -- have been mobilized, along with 120 fire trucks and 20 helicopters, to put out the fire, though the choppers could not continue operations after sunset.
Minister of the Interior and Safety Chin Young ordered officials to use all available resources to contain the fire as soon as possible and minimize its impact.
"Above all, put utmost efforts to safely evacuate residents living near where the mountain fire broke out," he said.
The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, they said.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
3
(2nd LD) Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM
-
4
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
10 indicted for breaching coronavirus self-isolation rule
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
3
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
-
5
Seoul orders deportation of 7 foreigners for breaching self-isolation rules
-
1
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
2
S. Korea unveils detailed guidelines for 'everyday life quarantine'
-
3
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
5
Actress Kim Hee-ae thinks 'The World of the Married' is unexpected present for her