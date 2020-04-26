Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 April 26, 2020
SEOUL, Arpil 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/06 Cloudy 20
Incheon 16/08 Sunny 10
Suwon 18/05 Sunny 10
Cheongju 19/06 Sunny 10
Daejeon 19/06 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 19/04 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 16/06 Rain 60
Jeonju 19/05 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 19/06 Cloudy 20
Jeju 17/11 Sunny 10
Daegu 20/07 Sunny 10
Busan 19/09 Sunny 0
(END)
