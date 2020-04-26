Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 April 26, 2020

SEOUL, Arpil 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/06 Cloudy 20

Incheon 16/08 Sunny 10

Suwon 18/05 Sunny 10

Cheongju 19/06 Sunny 10

Daejeon 19/06 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 19/04 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 16/06 Rain 60

Jeonju 19/05 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 19/06 Cloudy 20

Jeju 17/11 Sunny 10

Daegu 20/07 Sunny 10

Busan 19/09 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!