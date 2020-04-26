2 bodies presumed to be S. Koreans found after missing in Annapurna avalanche in Jan.
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Two bodies presumed to be those of South Korean trekkers have been discovered after they went missing in mid-January when an avalanche hit the Annapurna region in Nepal, officials said Sunday.
The bodies were found at about 6 p.m. Saturday by those patrolling around the avalanche-hit area and will be airlifted to a hospital in Kathmandu, according to the officials.
It is not clear, however, when they will be transported to the hospital given unfavorable weather conditions there.
Their identities have yet to be confirmed.
They appear to be among the four South Koreans -- a woman in her 30s, another in her 50s and two men in their 50s -- who went missing along with three other Nepalese guides when the avalanche hit a trekking route at an altitude of about 3,230 meters on Jan. 17.
They were all teachers who were staying in Nepal for volunteer work. Officials earlier said they appear to have been on a weekend trekking trip when the accident took place.
(END)
