S. Korea considers introducing faster coronavirus testing kit

All Headlines 15:08 April 26, 2020

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health authorities said Sunday they are considering introducing a coronavirus testing kit that could produce results in about one hour for emergency operations or women in labor.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), told reporters that authorities are reviewing a plan to allow doctors to use the one-hour polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing kits in case of emergency.

"We are considering applying the kits to emergency operations or emergency childbirths," Jeong said.

Jeong said health authorities are also considering using the faster testing kit for ordinary people.

This file photo taken Feb. 6, 2020, shows COVID-19 testing reagents produced by a local company. (Yonhap)


