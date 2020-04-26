S. Korea considers introducing faster coronavirus testing kit
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health authorities said Sunday they are considering introducing a coronavirus testing kit that could produce results in about one hour for emergency operations or women in labor.
Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), told reporters that authorities are reviewing a plan to allow doctors to use the one-hour polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing kits in case of emergency.
"We are considering applying the kits to emergency operations or emergency childbirths," Jeong said.
Jeong said health authorities are also considering using the faster testing kit for ordinary people.
(END)
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
4
(2nd LD) Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM
-
5
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
3
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
4
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
Firefighters struggle to contain mountain fire in southeastern S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) 10 new virus cases confirmed, no new deaths again
-
5
N. Korea's state media stays mum on Kim's public activities for 2 weeks