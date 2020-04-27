Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Demand for travel spikes in upcoming major holiday, concerns rise over eased social distancing (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling, opposition parties agree on how to finance disaster fund (Kookmin Daily)
-- 38 North says trains probably belonging to Kim staying in Wonsan (Donga llbo)
-- It's not over yet with next 9 days critical (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kim Jong-un out of public view for 15 days, no breakthrough in inter-Korean relations (Segye Times)
-- Speculation grows for 15 days, mystery over Kim Jong-un (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Unification minister confident Kim Jong-un in control of military, no unusual movement in N. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't pushes to pay 70 pct of salaries to furloughed USFK workers (Hankyoreh)
-- Where is Kim Jong-un? A train spotted near resort facilities in Wonsan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Changing future strategy for car industry from sharing to delivery (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- National debt expected to rise from 729 tln won to 850 tln won this year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- COVID-19 within bodyguards keeps Kim out of public (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Tensions rise on unconfirmed reports of Kim Jong-un's death (Korea Herald)
-- Doubts raised over Moon's efforts on inter-Korean relations (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
4
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(2nd LD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government sources
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
5
(2nd LD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government sources
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
N. Korea's state media stays mum on Kim's public activities for 2 weeks
-
3
Kim's special train spotted in Wonsan amid rumors over his health: U.S. monitor
-
4
(4th LD) 10 new virus cases confirmed, no new deaths again
-
5
Firefighters struggle to contain mountain fire in southeastern S. Korea