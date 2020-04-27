S. Korea to offer over US$400 mln to emerging nations for coronavirus-related health projects
SEJONG, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will offer more than US$400 million to emerging nations this year to help them push for health projects against the novel coronavirus, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Monday.
Hong made the remarks at a meeting with economy-related ministers earlier in the day as South Korea seeks to share coronavirus information with the world.
The money will be offered through the nation's Economic Development Cooperation Fund, Hong said.
South Korea will also postpone debt payments worth $110 million for 26 nations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Hong said.
South Korea's export-reliant economy is expected to experience a "big shock" as the pandemic has crippled global trade, Hong told the meeting.
