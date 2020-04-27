Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:06 April 27, 2020
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/07 Cloudy 20
Incheon 16/09 Sunny 10
Suwon 18/06 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 19/06 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 19/05 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 18/04 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 16/09 Sunny 60
Jeonju 19/05 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 19/07 Sunny 0
Jeju 17/11 Sunny 0
Daegu 20/07 Cloudy 20
Busan 18/10 Cloudy 20
(END)
