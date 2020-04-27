Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

April 27, 2020

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/07 Cloudy 20

Incheon 16/09 Sunny 10

Suwon 18/06 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 19/06 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 19/05 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 18/04 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 16/09 Sunny 60

Jeonju 19/05 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 19/07 Sunny 0

Jeju 17/11 Sunny 0

Daegu 20/07 Cloudy 20

Busan 18/10 Cloudy 20

